Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 is sure to become a huge affair not only in India but also in the US. The pre-sales for premiere shows in the overseas arena began a few days ago and is already achieving milestones. It has now crossed the $700K mark. Below are the exciting updates you need!

Pushpa: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5, 2024. The premiere shows have been scheduled a day before. To increase the hype further, Sukumar and team are also releasing Pushpa: The Rise in the US on November 17, 2024. It will have its own box office milestones to unlock, but all in all, the makers are set to enjoy two sources of earnings now!

Advance Booking sales in the US

As per Venky Box Office, Pushpa 2 has scored advance booking sales of $732K from 825 locations across the US. It will be screened on 3,123 shows. Allu Arjun starrer has clocked ticket sales of around 26K so far. The last update is on November 13, which means there are 22 more days to mint moolah for special shows.

Pushpa: The Rule will clock $1 million in pre-sales for the premiere shows in the next few days. Only sky is the limit for Sukumar’s directorial, which is shining bright way ahead of its big release.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

The ensemble cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others. It is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The action thriller is one of the most expensive Indian films, made on a budget of a staggering 500 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

