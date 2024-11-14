Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again will wrap up its second week today, marking the beginning of the third week tomorrow onwards. The journey so far has been good, but the film hasn’t yet entered the safe zone at the Indian box office. The next important target is to enter the 300 crore club, but before that, it is going to unleash a big achievement: becoming the highest-grossing film in the Cop Universe. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

During the Diwali festive season, the Singham threequel clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and to be very honest, Ajay Devgn’s film suffered the biggest dent due to the clash. In a solo release, the biggie might have gotten closer to the 300 crore club, but due to stiff competition, it is yet to hit the 250 crore milestone.

As expected, Singham Again has got solid support from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai. Ajay Devgn enjoys a strong pull in Mumbai and the overall state. Backed by such a strong market and few other pockets, the film has managed to make fair earnings of 3.75 crores* on its day 13, taking the overall total to 238.05 crores* at the Indian box office.

Compared to Tuesday’s 4 crores*, Singham Again displayed a steady trend, which is crucial to keeping the chances of entering the 300 crore club alive.

With 238.05 crores* in the kitty already, the Ajay Devgn starrer will surpass Ranveer Singh’s Simmba today to become the highest-grossing film in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. For the unversed, Simmba earned 240.22 crores at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Singham Again:

Day 1- 43.70 crores

Day 2- 44.50 crores

Day 3- 36.80 crores

Day 4- 19.20 crores

Day 5- 16.50 crores

Day 6- 14.70 crores

Day 7- 11.20 crores

Day 8- 10.15 crores

Day 9- 13.75 crores

Day 10- 14.80 crores

Day 11- 5 crores*

Day 12- 4 crores*

Day 13- 3.75 crores*

Total- 238.05 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

