Suriya’s Kanguva has finally released in theatres across the nation. All eyes are set on its performance as it’s said to be one of the most expensive films in the history of Tamil cinema. Other than that, the cast looks exciting with names like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani being associated. It is expected to open well in the selected states in South but across the nation, the picture isn’t that promising. So, let’s discuss its box office prediction for day 1!

The makers tried their best to promote the film on a pan-India level. However, other than the southern regions, it has clearly failed to create any excitement among the audience. Even Bobby Deol and Disha Patani’s presence hasn’t made any impact in the Hindi market. Even in the home state of Tamil Nadu, the magnum opus is going to face some resistance.

A film like Kanguva, with a reported cost of over 300 crores, needs a massive buzz on the ground level to kick start its journey on a strong note. But that punch is clearly missing, and while the advance booking for day 1 is good with a little over 10 crores gross coming in, it’s not up to the mark as it’s a magnum opus and not a moderately-budgeted film.

Kanguva will perform its best in Tamil Nadu, but even there, it won’t reach its full potential as Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran is already running successfully. Amaran is enjoying a good hold even on weekdays, so it will provide some sort of resistance to this Suriya starrer.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the magnum opus is expected to open well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. The performance in north India will be fair.

On the whole, Kanguva is expected to score 22-25 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office, with Tamil Nadu’s possible contribution coming in the range of 14-16 crores. With a start of 22-25 crores, the Suriya starrer will secure itself the 4th biggest opening for Kollywood in 2024 by beating Amaran’s 21.80 crores. It might just miss Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which earned 26 crores on the opening day.

Top openers of Kollywood in 2024:

The Greatest Of All Time – 45 crores Vettaiyan – 32 crores Indian 2 – 26 crores Amaran – 21.80 crores Raayan – 13.70 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

