Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 less than a month from the big release. There remains massive anticipation around the action thriller, which is sure to set the box office on fire. But will it debut among the top 5 opening weekend in the overseas circuits? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Pathaan ranks #1

Shah Rukh Khan nailed it with his script choices in 2023. He began the year with Pathaan, which scored the best overseas weekend ever. Siddharth Anand‘s directorial was released in theatres worldwide on January 25, 2024. It coincided with India’s Republic Day. The action drama enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend.

At the overseas box office, Pathaan made earnings of 219 crores gross ($26 million) in its opening weekend.

Pathaan left behind Indian biggies like Baahubali 2 to achieve the massive milestone. No other film has been able to come anywhere near, including Kalki 2898 AD.

Take a look at the top 5 opening weekends at the overseas box office below:

Pathaan: 219 crores gross ($26 million)

Baahubali 2: 189.87 crores gross ($22.5 million)

Jawan: 181.44 crores gross ($21.5 million)

Leo: 153.6 crores gross (18.21 million)

Kalki 2898 AD: 151 crores ($17.90 million)

Will Pushpa 2 make it to the top 5?

There remains humungous buzz around Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2, which is scheduled to release on December 5, 2024. It has already garnered a whopping $600K in pre-sales for the premiere shows alone in the US. The film has the potential to make a smashing debut in the Top 5. A lot of it will also depend on the hype and the response to the trailer, which is coming out on November 17, 2024.

Only time will tell if Sukumar and his team will recreate history. So far, there is a high chance of that happening!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

