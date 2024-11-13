Apart from Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, another Indian competitor is fighting it at the German box office. We’re talking about Veer Zaara, a 20-year-old movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead. In its opening weekend, it performed much better than the latest Diwali releases. Scroll below for the latest updates.

Veer Zaara Opening Weekend (Germany)

Yash Chopra’s directorial was released in Germany on November 7, 2024. In its first weekend, Veer Zaara earned €28K (INR 25 lacs) at the overseas box office. It is the best-performing Indian film in the arena. Clearly, Shah Rukh Khan has a strong pull, and his charisma lives on even after two decades.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Weekend 2

Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. After a good opening weekend, it witnessed upward growth and minted €10.8K (INR 9.66 lacs) in its second weekend in Germany.

Singham Again Weekend 2 in Germany

Last in the top 3 in Germany last weekend is Singham Again. Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s cop drama dropped below the €10K mark in Germany. It accumulated total earnings of €9.3K (INR 8.23 lacs).

Veer Zaara vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Very evidently, Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta led Veer Zaara has taken the lead with 159% higher collections than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The gap is even wider when compared to Singham Again.

Another huge shock is the second spot! Kartik Aaryan, despite a weaker pull in the overseas markets than Ajay Devgn, managed to take the lead, although with a slight difference. The trend is similar to India, where horror-comedy films are gradually becoming the go-to choice of audiences. Only time will tell whether Singham Again redeems its position or loses the race.

