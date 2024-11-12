Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has done the unthinkable at the box office, bringing a massive 344.19 crore at the worldwide box office in 11 days. This is an achievement considering the very strong competition coming in from Singham Again and Amaran.

BB 3 Worldwide Box Office

The film is inching very close to the 100-crore mark overseas. But the bigger achievement is the worldwide box office collection that is only 6 crore away to hit the 350 crore mark. There might be some competition once Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report arrives this Friday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Eyes Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After surpassing many big Hindi films at the worldwide box office, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy would next eye Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt‘s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which earned 348.89 crore worldwide.

Surpasses RRR Hindi

Currently, BB 3 stands at number 36 on the list of the top 50 Hindi films at the box office worldwide. To claim this spot, the Anees Bazmee directorial pushed RRR Hindi one spot below. The SS Rajamouli film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan earned 342.12 crore with its Hindi version worldwide. BB 3 also surpassed the lifetime collection of Bang and Drishyam 2 with 340 crore and 339.89 crore worldwide box office, respectively. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also crossed the lifetime collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned 335.99 crore worldwide.

Here is the 11-day breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

India net: 222.76 crore*

India gross: 262.85 crore*

Overseas gross: 81.34 crore

Worldwide gross: 344.19 crore*

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kanguva Box Office Day 1 Advance Sales: 568% Higher Than Suriya’s Last Release ET In USA, Selling 5,460 Tix/Hr In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News