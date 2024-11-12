Jr. NTR recently delivered a blockbuster hit with Devara and is currently filming WAR 2. The movie marks the actor’s straight debut in Bollywood. NTR will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film. Meanwhile, NTR is slated to begin work on his next project with Prashanth Neel. The film will be produced by the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers. After that, NTR will work with director Nelson Dilip Kumar.

Nelson is the director behind the successful Jailer, which stars Superstar Rajinikanth. According to reliable sources, Jr. NTR and Nelson Dilipkumar have been discussing potential storylines over the past few weeks. Jr. NTR is reportedly impressed with Nelson’s narrative and encourages him to develop the story further. Both decided to come forward for the project as soon as possible.

The production rights for this pan-Indian project attracted notable contenders such as Sithara Entertainments and Hombale Films. Ultimately, Naga Vamsi from Sithara Entertainment secured the opportunity to produce the film, which will be released in multiple Indian languages. Naga Vamsi had already hinted earlier about his wish to make the film in combination.

Nelson’s previous films—Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, Beast, and Jailer—have all become hits. All these films featured music by Anirudh Ravichander, and this new project will be no exception. This marks the second collaboration between Jr. NTR and Anirudh, following Devara. It will be interesting to see this combination take shape.

An official announcement is expected soon. Production will commence after Jr. NTR wraps up WAR 2, his film with Prashanth Neel, and after Nelson completes Jailer 2, his highly anticipated sequel.

NTR will soon complete his pipeline projects and work on this new one. The complete details about the new project will be out more quickly.

