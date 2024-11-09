Tamil superstar Suriya travels across India to promote his highly anticipated pan-Indian film, Kanguva. As part of the promotional tour, the team recently visited Hyderabad, Telangana, where S.S. Rajamouli, the acclaimed director behind blockbusters like RRR and Baahubali, graced an event. During the event, Rajamouli shared how Suriya has been a source of inspiration for his journey into pan-Indian cinema. He recalled Suriya’s groundbreaking performance in the 2005 Tamil film Ghajini, which was later remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan in 2008.

Rajamouli praised Suriya’s commitment to promoting Ghajini across the Telugu-speaking states back in the day, an effort that won over audiences and made them feel a solid connection to Suriya. Drawing from that example, Rajamouli said he often advises producers and actors to emulate Suriya’s approach to reaching audiences in different regions. He also expressed his gratitude to Suriya for inspiring him to conceptualize Baahubali as a truly pan-Indian project, which became a cultural phenomenon.

As per Times Entertainment, the pre-booking numbers for Kanguva in the U.S. have been underwhelming. As of November 8, 2024, the film has sold only 3,800 tickets, generating USD 83,749, or approximately INR 70 lakh, in sales. This suggests that the pre-release buzz in the U.S. market isn’t quite matching expectations.

Meanwhile, Kanguva has officially been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A rating. Directed by Siva, the film will hit theaters worldwide on November 14, 2024.

Furthermore, Suriya stated that Kanguva would leave directors and filmmakers nationwide jaw-dropped and shocked. He made this bold statement during a promotional event held in Chennai. Suriya also took a moment to praise the film’s cinematography, crediting Vetri Palanisamy for his exceptional work behind the camera.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: When Prabhas Revealed Being Uncomfortable With Kissing Scenes On Screen: “It’s Quite Difficult”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News