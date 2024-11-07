Varun Tej’s upcoming pan-Indian film Matka generates significant buzz, especially as it gears up to compete with Suriya’s highly anticipated period action drama Kanguva. The Hindi-dubbed version of Matka has been titled Matka Vasu. Varun Tej’s look in the film has sparked social media comparisons to Kamal Haasan’s iconic portrayal of Velu Naicker in Nayakan, heightening expectations for this ambitious project. This article covers everything you need to know about Matka.

Cast and Crew of Matka

Directed and written by Karuna Kumar, the film stars Varun Tej, Nora Fatehi, Ajay Ghosh, Naveen Chandra, and Kishore Kumar G. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with editing by Karthika Srinivas and cinematography by Kishore Kumar. The producers include Mohan Cherukuri, Rajani Talluri, and Vijender Reddy Teegala. The film is produced under SRT Entertainments, Vyra Entertainments, and Wide Angle Media banners.

Plot of Matka

In this period action thriller, the story delves into the life of a Matka gambler and gangster, chronicling 24 years of his journey from 1958 to 1982 in Visakhapatnam.

Release date of Matka

The film will be released in theaters on November 14, 2024. Originally made in Telugu, it will also be available in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

