Victory Venkatesh and global star Ram Charan are gearing up for a Sankranti showdown. Both actors will head into a box-office clash. Interestingly, Nandamuri Balakrishna will also join the same. All these days, people thought Venkatesh would not release his film for Sankranthi. But it is now confirmed. Venkatesh booked his berth for Sankranthi.

Interestingly, both Venkatesh and Charan’s films are produced by Dil Raju. This is an exciting situation in the film industry. Both projects will clash. However, Venkatesh’s film seems to have maintained a strategic gap from Charan’s release date to avoid overlap.

Venkatesh’s latest movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi—known for hits like F2 and F3—is officially set for a Sankranti release. The release date was also confirmed with the recent unveiling of the first look. Titled Sankranti Ki Vastunnam, the film will arrive in theaters on January 14.

It is four days after Ram Charan’s Game Changer‘s release, scheduled for January 10. This planned gap is expected to keep the competition light during the critical opening period of Game Changer.

While Sankranti Ki Vasundunnam is focused on the Telugu market, Game Changer focuses on the pan-India market. Kiara Advani plays the heroine in the film. Her addition brings pan-India appeal to the film. It is a strategic move from the team. Venkatesh’s film features Aishwarya Rajesh as a heroine. The film will also have Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the role of his ex-girlfriend, adding a layer of intrigue to the story.

Fans eagerly await the Game Changer teaser, which will premiere on November 9 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. With both films poised to cater to different audience segments, this Sankranti promises a thrilling lineup for moviegoers. Balakrishna’s release date is still to be announced, adding further anticipation to the festival season.

