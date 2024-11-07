Adithattu, a slow-burn action thriller and murder mystery originally released in theaters on July 1, 2022. The movie is finally making its way to OTT. After over two years of waiting, audiences can stream it online this month. The film currently holds a 6.3 IMDb rating.

Cast and Crew of Adithattu

Adithattu is directed by Jijo Antony, with writing credits to Khais Millen. The cast includes Sunny Wayne as Marcos, Shine Tom Chacko as Ambross, Alexander Prasanth as Srank Raayan, and Murugan Martin as Nelson. The film’s music is composed by Nezer Ahamed and Sreehari K. Nair, with cinematography by Pappinu and editing by Noufal Abdullah. Phoenix Prabu directed the action sequences. Produced by Jijo Antony, Susan Joseph, and Sin Treesa, the film is a joint venture by Kanayil Films and Middle March Studios.

Plot of Adithattu

The plot follows a group of fishermen who set out on a voyage into the ocean. Tensions rise when one of the crew members is found dead. This causes the others to turn on each other as suspicions grow. Who committed the murder? And who will survive to reach home? What awaits them there? Will there be any legal repercussions for the murder? Watch the movie to uncover the truth.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Manorama Max has acquired the streaming rights for Adithattu, making it available on Prime Video as well. While it’s rumored to be released in OTT on November 15, 2024, the date is yet to be officially confirmed by Manorama Max. The film is releasing online after a two-year delay since its theatrical run stems from underwhelming box office performance, which affected the price offered for streaming rights. As a result, the filmmakers postponed the sale until they eventually agreed to proceed at a significantly reduced cost.



Trailer:

