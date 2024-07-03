Daggubati’s upcoming untitled project marks his third collaboration with Anil Ravipudi after the successful films F2 and F3. The plot details are still kept secret but it is known that the movie will be an action thriller. Director Anil Ravipudi has confirmed that Aishwarya Rajesh will play Venkatesh’s wife while Meenakshi Chaudhary will portray his girlfriend. This will be the first time Venkatesh will be working with both actresses.

With Venkatesh’s vast experience and Anil Ravipudi’s proven track record, producer Dil Raju aims to complete the film within six months and release it in theaters. The working title of the movie is Sankranthiki Vastunnam, indicating a planned release during the Sankranti festival.

Anil Ravipudi is known for creating family-oriented films and Venkatesh is a favorite among family audiences. So, this combination is expected to attract a large audience during the Sankranti season. Dil Raju who previously planned a film titled Family Star for Sankranti but missed the slot, is determined to ensure this film is ready in time for the festival.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s Recent Work

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in his 75th film Saindhav directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is set in the dystopian port city of Chandra Prastha and follows the story of Saindhav Koneru also known as SaiKo. The character has a dark past and currently lives as a single parent with his daughter. His peaceful life is disrupted when his daughter becomes sick, forcing him to confront his past.

Released during the Sankranti festival, Saindhav received mixed reviews. While Venkatesh’s performance and the action sequences were praised, the direction and writing received criticism. Despite the mixed reception, Venkatesh’s portrayal was highlighted as a strong point of the film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Venkatesh’s next project with Anil Ravipudi expecting another entertaining film from the successful duo.

