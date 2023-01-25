Saindhav: Venkatesh Daggubati Looks Raw, Rustic & Rocking In The Intro Glimpse!

Venkatesh Daggubati has joined forces with ‘HIT’ director Sailesh Kolanu for the Tollywood star’s landmark 75th film. The makers announced the film, titled ‘Saindhav’, on Wednesday by unveiling the title poster and also a glimpse of it.

The film’s poster shows a bearded Venkatesh toting a gun. In the background, there’s a car and explosion taking place. ‘Saindhav’, clearly, will be high on action and Venky will play an intense role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first glimpse shows Venkatesh Daggubati entering a port area in the fictional city Chandraprastha with a medical ice-box. He brings out a gun from the container and then warns a group of goons: “Nenikkade untanraa … ekkadiki ellanu … rammanu …”

The makers have also announced that they intend to commence the shoot soon. Santosh Narayanan. who gave the background score for the video. will be composing the movie’s music.

The film, being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, has raised expectations as the star, the director and the producer have all delivered blockbusters with each of their last movies.

‘Saindhav’ is production No, 2 from Niharika Entertainment after their successful foray with ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. For Venkatesh Daggubati, incidentally, this will be his most expensive movie ever. It will be released in all southern languages and Hindi.

The names of the other cast members will be announced soon.

Must Read: Oscars 2023: RRR Creates History! Gets Nominated For Best Original Song Competing Rihanna, Lady Gaga & More With Naatu Naatu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News