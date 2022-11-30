Actress Nora Fatehi has become a household name over the few years. The Moroccan-Canadian actor dancer is an eminent name in the Indian film industry. And she has come all this way thanks to her hard work and devotion towards the craft. There is no doubt that she is one of the finest dancers one has seen. Nora made her debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. In 2015 she was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss, and in the following year, she took part in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. After that, she appeared in many films showing off her dance moves. Once a participant, now a judge of the same dance reality show. She was on the judges’ panel alongside the OG diva Madhuri Dixit and director Karan Johar.

Recently, she is in Qatar, where she performed at a fanfest for the ongoing football World Cup. She performed on one of her hit dance numbers, Saki Saki setting the stage on fire!

Nora Fatehi even posted a video from one of her rehearsals with the caption, “LOADING..… Fifa FanFest Performance see you on stage November 29th 🔥🇶🇦 @fifaworldcup #fifaworldcup2022 #fifafanfest”

The performance took away the audience’s breath, no doubt about that. People will watch the performance on a loop but not just for Nora’s out-of-the-world performance but for another weird thing. Keep reading to find out what that is. An Instagram page, @norafatehism, posted the video of her live performance. She also shared a video where she can be seen grooving to the anthem ‘Light The Sky’.

Coming back to the video of her live performance that was posted on the page. The performance goes well and good until the end, where you can see a backup dancer behaving weirdly and he seems to be touching her inappropriately. As Nora stops dancing and gives her end pose, that guy seems to be touching him improperly.

A similar controversy took place a few days back when choreographer Terrence Lewis was also accused of touching Nora Fatehi on camera in the show. Lewis faced a lot of hatred for it. He also mentioned that people abused him via DMs on social media platforms.

Watch the video of Nora’s live performance and let us know your thoughts on the same in the comment section about it.

