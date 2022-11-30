Malaika Arora has more than one reason to celebrate right now. The beauty is soon making her web debut with her own reality show titled ‘Moving In With Malaika’ and if the recent reports are to be believed, she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor. But now, in a turn of recent events, Arjun has lashed out at an entertainment portal calling the pregnancy news ‘rumours’ and has called it ‘absolutely unethical’ to report such news piece. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Arjun is one actor who usually doesn’t respond to trolls or news piece but when needed, he doesn’t back off and gives it back to them in the most savage way.

A source close to Pinkvilla spilled the beans on Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor expecting their first child together. Bashing the same news, Arjun clarified on his stories and wrote, “@PINKVILLA AND JOURNALIST NIKITA DALVI – THIS IS THE LOWEST THAT YOU COULD HAVE GONE AND YOU HAVE DONE IT BY BEING CASUAL, INSENSITIVE AND ABSOLUTELY UNETHICAL IN CARRYING GARBAGE NEWS. THIS JOURNALIST HAS BEEN WRITING SUCH PIECES REGULARLY AND GETTING AWAY WITH IT BECAUSE WE TEND TO IGNORE THESE FAKE GOSSIP ARTICLES WHILE THEY SPREAD ACROSS MEDIA AND BECOME THE A TRUTH. THIS IS NOT DONE. DONT DARE TO PLAY WITH OUR PERSONAL LIVES.”

Arjun Kapoor shared his story on Instagram after the pregnancy rumours went rife on social media. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, the actress is already a mother to 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan that she shares with ex-husband and actor Arbaaz Khan. The two are often spotted at the airport bidding goodbyes to their son who stays in the US and is pursuing higher education.

What are your thoughts on Arjun Kapoor rubbishing the pregnancy rumours with Malaika Arora? Tell us your views on the same in the comments below.

