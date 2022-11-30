Not many people are aware of the fact that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is an immense animal lover who has numerous animals in her house itself. As she recently visited the Satpura Tiger Reserve, a video of her went viral online after the authorities launched an enquiry over her for driving close to a Tiger in a protected area. In response to the same, the actress recently shared a clarification.

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the film KGF Chapter 2 and is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy film titled Ghudchadi. The movie will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Aruna Irani and more in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon grabbed headlines when Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities launched an enquiry over a video of the actress in which she was seen in a jeep that was quite close to a tiger. As the news went viral on social media, she took to her official Twitter handle and penned a note clarifying her side of the story. As reported by Hindustan Times, she mentioned that it was the Forest Department licenced vehicle in which she was travelling along with their guides and trained drivers who were aware of the animals’ boundaries and legalities.

She wrote, “#satpuratigerreserve. A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle, with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities.”

Raveena Tandon went on to reflect on a tiger’s behaviour and added that they did not take any sudden action. She added, “#satpuratigerreserve .. Tigers are kings of where they roam. We are silent spectators. Any sudden movements can startle them as well. Luckily for us, that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on. We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video as well, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling.”

#satpuratigerreserve .. Tigers are kings of where they roam. We are silent spectators. Any sudden movements can startle them aswell. pic.twitter.com/5f6WrN8xRn — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 30, 2022

#satpuratigerreserve .@News18MP reports.A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle,with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities. pic.twitter.com/mTuGLSVPER — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 29, 2022

