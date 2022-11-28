Malaika Arora has time and again proved that age is just a number with her stunning appearances. The diva puts her best fashion foot forward every time she steps out. Be it her getting snapped for her yoga sessions or for events, she makes headlines every now and then for all the glamorous reasons. Now after almost 4 years, the actress is all set to return to the silver screen with her stunning moves in a new item song.

Malla is all set to return with an item song in Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero titled Aap Jaisa Koi. The actress was last seen in Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pathaakha starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra.

Recently, Malaika Arora took to Twitter to share her look from her upcoming song Aap Jaisa Koi and oh boy! she looks stunning as ever. For the item number, the actress opted a sultry green netted thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline that kept her assets on display. The diva has set social media on fire as she paired her look with nude and glowing makeup. The actress decided to go for bronze makeup while highlighting her eyes with dark eyeshades.

Keeping contouring on point, Malaika Arora opts for statement accessories including rings, earrings, and bracelets. She rounded off her look with yellow stilettos. Captioning the photos he wrote, “#AnActionHero the QWEEN = on the dance floor!” After the photos, Malaika Arora even shared a BTS video that sees her posing like a queen. Check out her look below:

Earlier, Malaika Arora took social media by storm when she wore a pink thigh-high slit strapless dress looking like a true diva. Letting her look all the talking, Malla aced the ramp and how!

Coming back, what are your thoughts on her look from the item song from Ayushmann Khurana’s film Action Hero? Do let us know.

