Malaika Arora is known for her sultry dancing skills and fashionable looks. Being a yoga enthusiast, even in her 40s, she maintains a stout figure. So whatever she wears, she looks absolutely glamorous in it. Be it a casual gym athleisure or even a gorgeous gown, Malaika knows how to slay and become the talk of the party! Recently she shared a few pictures on her IG handle and we can’t help but exclaim ‘uff’!

Malaika enjoys a massive fanbase. For the unversed, Malla has recently announced her show Moving In With Malaika on Disney+ Hotstar, and her fans can’t wait to see who will be the guests of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she looked nothing less than a gorgeous boss lady! Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post as, “MOOD…. 1,2, cha, cha, cha…………”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In the pictures, Malla can be seen wearing a glossy satin rose pink coloured strapless gown, flaunting her busty assets. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit. On the chest part, there’s a subtle pleat detailing that added a flower petal look to it. A beautiful golden embroidery can also be spotted at the waistline area.

Malaika Arora for glam makeup, including a light foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, pink and brown smokey eyes with a winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, and matte brown lips. She completed the whole look with a sleek bun, keeping a few strings out. For accessories, she opted for a pair of golden statement danglers and accentuated the look with golden heels.

Well, she surely knows how to make our hearts do ‘cha-cha-cha’ with her looks. What do you think about Malaika Arora’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

For more Fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: After Uorfi Javed, Taylor Swift Opts For A Bejewelled Sheer Skirt On EMA’s Red Carpet, Netizens Point Out “Hell & Heaven Difference” As They Find It Similar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News