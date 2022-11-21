The American Music Awards 2022 were recently held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles where the names of the top winners were announced. While it was revealed that the noted singer Taylor Swift bagged the maximum number of awards, it was her appearance at the event that made heads turn at the star-studded event.

Taylor Swift is best known for her evergreen songs namely American Girl, All Too Well, Bigger than The Whole Sky, Blank Space, Dancing with Our Hands Tied, Love Story and many more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to People, Taylor Swift left her fans stunned with the latest look she flaunted at the recently held American Music Awards 2022. The singer opted for a golden shimmery halter-neck jumpsuit inspired by the ‘70s culture. She paired her retro style with wavy hair and bold red lipstick and elegant danglers and a bracelet. She enhanced her look by choosing a simple yet elegant pair of stilettoes. Check out her complete look below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

On the other hand, Taylor Swift bagged the maximum number of awards at the AMAs 2022 including categories namely for favourite pop album, Red (Taylor’s Version), favourite female pop artist, favourite music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, favourite female country artist, favourite country album, for Red (Taylor’s Version), and artist of the year. Moreover, Taylor also gave an energetic acceptance speech while thanking her fans for caring about her album.

Taylor Swift said, “This album is a rerecorded album and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded albums mean to me but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you. So I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: After Uorfi Javed, Taylor Swift Opts For A Bejewelled Sheer Skirt On EMA’s Red Carpet, Netizens Point Out “Hell & Heaven Difference” As They Find It Similar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News