Queen Beyonce Dons A Silver Gown Covering A B**b With Her Hand, Going All Retro With ‘Renaissance’ Giving Disco Vibes, Check Out

If there’s one artist that is literally worshipped across the globe for her work is Beyonce. The queen has released her new album ‘Renaissance’ and the Beyhive (which happens to be her fandom) is going gaga over it. Earlier today, the singer took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself donning a silver gown while covering a b**b with one hand in the same while giving us old disco vibes and we are living for that fashion energy. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Bey is one of the biggest artists in the world and enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms. The queen has over 270 million followers on Instagram and has over 15 million followers on Twitter. She’s quite active on social media and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional lives on the photo-sharing site.

Now talking about Beyonce’s new album ‘Renaissance’, the singer shared a picture on Instagram of herself donning a silver shimmery gown while radiating goddess vibes. In the picture, Bey covered a b**b with her hand while going retro, giving us disco energy.

She styled her look with black knee-length black-coloured sheer stockings and matching pumps to go with her glitzy look. For makeup, queen Beyonce went full retro with silver lips and smokey eyes with a neat bun.

Take a look at her picture below:

OH MY GOD. WHAT IS EVEN THAT ENERGY IN THE PICTURE!

There’s absolutely no one who comes even close to Queen Beyonce’s fashion sense. Absolutely NO ONE.

What are your thoughts on her silver gown? Tell us in the space below.

