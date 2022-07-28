



Pop stars often face wardrobe malfunctions while performing at the stage but still carry on the show like nothing even happened. That’s the kind of sincerity and dedication we all need to possess in life. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Selena Gomez accidentally flashed her stick-on p*nty at the stage during her concert in London but still gave a kick-a** performance while not caring about the wardrobe malfunction. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Selena is one of the biggest pop stars of all time. She started her career with Disney as an actress and soon went on to become one of the greatest singers of all time. It was 9 years ago that Sel went to London for her concert and that’s when the wardrobe malfunction took place but like a queen, she handled the situation and aced her performance.

Selena Gomez was 21-year-old in 2013 when she went to London for her concert. It was at the Hammersmith Apollo that took place on September 9th, 2013. The beauty was wearing a sheer white long top and which she paired with shimmery stockings underneath and black shorts.

Selena Gomez looked pretty as ever in her casual avatar and styled the look with ankle length boots with heels. The singer accessorised the look with minimal jewellery which only had bracelets.

Amid the same, the Rare singer accidentally flashed her stick-on p*nty but still aced her performance on stage, as shared by a user on Reddit.. Take a look at her picture here.

You can watch here performance here:

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez handling the wardrobe malfunction like a queen? Tell us in the comments below.

