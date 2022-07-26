Selena Gomez has come a long way from a kid to a Hollywood star with many talents. Besides her shows and films, she is famous for her music. Gomez has released several record-breaking songs that have topped the music charts. Currently, the actress appeared in season two of Only Murders in the Building.

Advertisement

Her performance received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Amidst this, Selena also celebrated her 30th birthday. She was surrounded by her friends, including Taylor Swift. She even shared snaps of it on her Instagram, which prompted fans to speculate about a collaboration between the two as well.

Advertisement

Along with photos with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez also shared pics from her high-profile birthday bash. Selena or shall we call her ‘Slay-lena’ debuted her glamorous look from the night. She donned a sheer pink Versace gown that wrapped around her shoulders to create short sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

It had a train that she carried draped over her arm as she walked down the staircase. Selena Gomez had exposed her legs through a lighter layer of sheer that was decorated with pink beads and sequins. Her hair was tied in a sleek pony, and her face was covered in nude makeup. The big white hoop earrings also caught our attention.

To make sure her beautiful gown wasn’t being dragged on the floor, Gomez had silver open-toed heels with a strap on her feet. This post was accompanied by the Wolves singer sharing what she has learned in her twenties. “My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful moments that I will never forget,” she said.

“Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants,” Selena Gomez added.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Let Her Cl*avage Do The Talking In A Super-Plunging Neckline Jumpsuit Which Accentuated Her Perfect Figure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram