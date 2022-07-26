One of the most anticipated movies across the globe is undoubtedly the live-action adaptation of Barbie. The movie is all set to bring two of the biggest Hollywood stars together as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are busy shooting the movie as we speak. The two have embodied the over-the-top avatars of the animated characters we have rejoiced for years and the vibrancy has certainly got a thumbs up from the audience. Especially Gosling’s underwear that has Ken written on it.

For the unversed, Margot replaced Amy Schumer who was originally cast when the film was announced back in 2019. The latter had to walk out of the project due to creative differences and Robbie walked in. The Harley Quinn fame has been shooting with Ryan and making headlines for the same for months now.

While Barbie continues to make buzz almost everyday, what is making news today is the paycheck received by both Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The same is making the latter the highest earning Hollywood female actor this year. Read on to know more.

In a report by We Got This Covered, the salaries of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for the films Barbie were revealed. Both actors who are in top form in Hollywood right now, are both getting $12.5 Million per head for playing their respective characters. The paycheck is making Margot the highest-earning female actor this year. She has a net worth of $26 million and it is bound to increase now.

As for Ryan Gosling, the actor’s net worth is $70 Million and will rise to $82.5 Million. Meanwhile, The Gray Man star has most recently even spoken about his Barbie. The actor slammed people who are criticising his Ken portrayal. Gracing the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he said, “I was surprised how, you know, some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken, as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this. They never played with Ken. Nobody plays with Ken, man. He’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones.”

