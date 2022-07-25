Margot Robbie is one of the most stunning actors of Hollywood who can literally pull off any character that has been given to her, no matter how layered it might be. She has always been at the top when it comes to the fashion game and with her ability to wear her confidence like a crown, it’s hard to go wrong. Today, in fashion throwback, we look back at the time our Harley Quinn opted for a super-plunging neckline jumpsuit, making all of us take a moment to appreciate her surreal beauty.

For the unversed, Margot has lately been in the news for the clips that have been leaking from her next Hollywood venture, Barbie. In a set of recent pictures and videos that were dropped on Twitter, a man (actor) could be seen slapping her a*s as a part of the movie scene only to get whacked across the face by Barbie herself. Her co-actor, Ryan Gosling was also a part of the scene with platinum blonde hair and bright neon outfits.

Back in 2016, Margot Robbie was promoting her movie, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, when she opted for a halter-neck jumpsuit that left barely anything to the imagination. The Australian beauty attended the red carpet in New York City in a gorgeous black Valentino Jumpsuit which accentuated her height as well. The outfit has a waist-deep neckline and a similar low black cut which made the right blend of s*xy and sophisticated. It also had a string belt just above her hips which kept the overall look well in shape.

Margot Robbie’s contrasting black hair was tied up in a high ponytail while she kept her makeup simple with light mascara and nude brown lipstick, which never goes wrong with a black outfit. She added a simple silky-covered clutch to the look and kept the accessories limited to rings and earrings. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)

What do you think about this look pulled off by Margot Robbie? Let us know in the comments!

