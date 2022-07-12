Reach & Strauss Are The Two Sports Brands That Are Worth Every Penny

In these times where everyone is just addicted to screens and technology, we barely get any time to move our bodies. Okay, let me be honest here and rephrase this to ‘We barely want to move our bodies’ rather. I don’t know about y’all but for me the only task in the entire day is to drag myself to the gym or do some physical activity that I like. Now, we have often seen celebrities working out at home due to their tightly packed schedule; what if we told you you can do the same and that too on a budget. Yes! Reach and Strauss are two sports brands that will make it happen for you. Scroll below to read about these brands.

And I’m not just saying for the sake of it but I’ve been using products from both the brands and it has exceeded my expectations if I must say. I’m someone who is into fitness but has experienced phases where I don’t want to go out and do anything. Just to drag myself out of the bed is a little too much when your mental health takes a toll.

And what better way to make your mental health better than a good workout session. It is proven that exercise can help you with your mood swings, depression, anxiety and also helps in building better self-esteem.

And it’s okay if you don’t want to go to the gym, yoga class or out in general, Reach and Strauss can get you your equipment at home and you’re sorted.

Let’s talk about Strauss first, they have designed their products with new technology and are very comfortable to use. They provide a wide range of equipment for everyone from yoga, to gym to outdoor physical activities.

Here’s a list of products for Yoga –

Yoga mats, massage balls, yoga blocks, foam rollers, yoga wheels along with yoga accessories.

List of products for strength training –

Hand strengtheners, exercise wheel, push up and pull up bars, weights, expanders and dumbbells.

List of fitness accessories –

Exercise balls, resistance bands, resistance tubes, step platform, skipping rope, gym gloves, waist trimmers and muscle strengthener.

Along with this the brand also offers cycling accessories and sports equipment including crickets bats, balls, badminton, tents, skateboards and protective gears. Not just that, with their tummy twister, you can multitask and do acupuncture at home.

Let’s talk about Reach now, the brand focuses on providing you the best home gym machines and exercise equipment. It comes with a wide variety of revolutionary fitness equipment.

The brand has a wide range of Treadmills starting from Rs 10K to 81K. They also have cycles starting from Rs 2K to 28K. The brand also has Ellipticals starting from 10K to 55K.

The list doesn’t end here, Reach also has leg massagers and strengthening equipment to fitness accessories in an affordable range.

So to conclude my article, with Reach and Strauss, your physical activity will be sorted. You don’t necessarily need to go out in terms of working out, just get yourself a few required workout accessories and equipment and well, you still have time to work on that summer body and b**ty!

