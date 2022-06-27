Vidyut Jammwal made his acting debut as a villian in John Abraham’s Force in 2011. He bagged several awards for his performance in the film. Since then he has appeared in several films and went to become the ‘New Age Action Hero of Bollywood’.

Jammwal has an envious physique and with every new film, he seems to transform so effortlessly into the role. This comes as no surprise because he has been practicing Kalaripayattu since the age of 3. He has a well-sculpted body and today let’s take a look at his power-packed diet and fitness routine that will inspire you to get in shape.

As per NDTV Food, Vidyut Jammwal is professionally trained in martial arts and is also heavily involved in gymnastics. He works out every day from 6 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 9 pm in the evening. The actor only takes a break when he feels tired.

Vidyut‘s workout routine includes 5 days of martial arts training and 2 days of weight training. Unlike other actors, he does not spend much time in the gym and only goes there for strength training. Apart from strength training and cardio sessions, the actor is also into sports or an alternative recreational physical activity that can help you be in shape always.

Vidyut Jammwal Diet Plan

Vidyut Jamwal is a vegetarian and an ardent supporter of PETA. The actor does not believe in dieting and prefers to have six small meals in a day. He often propagates vegetarianism and its perks of it. As for his diet, he eats a bowl of muesli before hitting the gym.

For breakfast, he prefers light south Indian food like Idlis. During lunch and dinner, Vidyut has Pulses, vegetables, and chapatti. He eats a plate of upma as his evening snack.

