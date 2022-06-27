Vikram Vedha remake is making all the right noises with more than a couple of months remaining in the release. The film will see a clash between Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. While the audience is already excited to witness the battle, the news about the film’s budget is grabbing eyeballs.

For the unversed, the film is an official remake of 2017’s Tamil hit, Vikram Vedha. It had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi‘s face-off and was no less than a treat for viewers. Interestingly, it was reportedly made on a low budget of 11 crores and went on to earn over 60 crores, which is huge.

Now, as per some reports, the budget of the Vikram Vedha remake is said to be humongous 175 crores. Yes, you read that right! If it’s true, then it could be Hrithik Roshan’s most expensive film to date. War is considered to be HR’s most expensive film and was reportedly made on a budget of 158 crores. Well, the reports have surely got us excited to see where so much money has been spent.

Meanwhile, speaking about making the Vikram Vedha remake, Pushkar (one-half of the director duo) said that there was no pressure about adapting the film for the Hindi version. He stated, “We know how to make films in a certain way, and we will stick to that only. I hope people don’t think of it as ‘Bollywoodised’ or anything. There has been no pressure from any quarters to do it in a certain way, let’s put it that way. There has been no pressure from the producers or distributors saying films here have to be made a certain way,” reports Hindustan Times.

Helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha remake is scheduled to release on 30th September 2022.

