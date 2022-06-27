Alia Bhatt has been all over social media lately not just for the success of her recent films but also for the adorable and strong bond she shares with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has been quite vocal about their affection for each other ever since they got married in April this year. In the most recent turn of events, Alia shared a surprising picture on her Instagram, where she announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

For the unversed, Alia has lately been gearing up for the release of her next Bollywood venture, Brahmastra. The big-budget ambitious project is expected to hit the theatres in September this year after facing several delays in the production and post-production stages. The film also stars her real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. After all the positive response that the trailer has received, it is safe to say that there is a lot of hype and the expectations from the film are also high.

In the most recent Instagram post, Alia Bhatt has indicated that she is pregnant with her first baby and fans can barely keep calm. She posted a picture where she was lying on a hospital bed with hubby Ranbir Kapoor sitting on a stool by her side. The sonography screen can also be spotted in the background, which the actress has covered with a red heart to ensure privacy. She can be seen wearing bright smile across her face while she and Ranbir look at the blurred screen lovingly.

Alia also topped it up with a picture of a lion, a lioness and a cub, pointing out that they are expanding their family.

Making the piece of news clearer, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon”. Have a look at the post here.

In the comments section of Alia Bhatt’s announcement post, several of their friends from the industry have wished the couple through sweet messages and the list includes Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as well as Alia’s mum Soni Razdan.

“🔱ॐ नमः शिवाय Immensely happy “, Mouni Roy wrote.

” ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘 “, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s comment read.

“Congratulations Mama and Papa lion”, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan mentioned.

“Oh my my Congratulationsssss”, Rakul Preet Singh commented.

“Heart is bursting”, Karan Johar wrote.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a close friend of the couple wrote, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait”.

