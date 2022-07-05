Tara Sutaria wasn’t new to the entertainment industry when she made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The actress began her career as a singer in Big Bada Boom and transitioned to acting with the channel’s sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

While Tara took the industry by storm with her bubbly and cute image, she is well known for her fitness and her amazing washboard abs. Her weight loss secret has remained hidden but today we will unveil it. So let’s dive in.

Tara Sutaria Workout Routine

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Ek Villian Returns actress does not like weight training but enjoys doing some pilates to remain fit. She also absolutely adores dancing and it helps her stay fit and flexible. Tara is trained in numerous dance forms and she loves each one of them.

Tara Sutaria is trained in classical ballet and in modern dance as well as a few forms of Latin American dances. Ballet is known to be a dance form that helps burn a pretty decent amount of calories and fat and it also helps increase your muscle mass. It is also worth pointing out that classical dance forms like Ballet require a lot of discipline that Tara has managed to maintain throughout.

Tara Sutaria Diet Plan

The actress is a foodie at heart. She indulges in anything and everything she wants. Biryani, Pizzas, Mutton curries- she goes for everything. However, she actively avoids sugar and processed food. She also occasionally has junk food like Cheetos.

Tara has agreed that she can’t follow set menus and diet plans like other actors and actresses. Her high metabolism rate and her pilate workouts have worked in her favour. This makes her indulge in everything without having to worry about weight gain. Moreover, she has eight meals throughout the day at regular intervals. Most of her diet includes fruits.

As per Her Zindagi, Tara Sutaria has also said that she “not a breakfast person but when I am on a shoot I have to eat for energy. It could be an omelet or a yum sandwich.” The actress believes in what her mother says, “You are what you eat. Eat everything you want to. Work it out if you feel your body demands it. I don’t think one should be constantly counting what they are eating. Be fit, workout, dance, and eat in moderation.”

