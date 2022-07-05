Everyone’s pretty excited to see Christian Bale once again nailing his role as Gorr: the God butcher in Marvel’s upcoming next Thor: Love and Thunder. However, his journey from Empire of the Sun to playing Batman in The Dark Knight Rises is an unforgettable one for sure.

Amidst being lauded for his roles in many of his movies, what left everyone baffled was he playing the psychopathic murderer in American Psycho. For the unversed, the film was released in April 2000 and made headlines for Bale‘s amazing acting skills.

American Psycho was a massive success at the box office and it left many scared of Christian Bale after watching him killing it as the psychotic murderer in the film. However, did you know while shooting the film, the crew and his co-star thought Bale was bad at acting? Yes, you read that absolutely right.

During an interview, the American Psycho actor once revealed that his co-star Josh Lucas (who also worked with him in American Psycho and also in Ford Vs Ferrari) once mentioned how the film’s other co-stars felt Christian Bale was doing a terrible job in portraying Patrick Bateman.

While talking about the same, Christian said, “Josh Lucas and I did a film together recently and he opened my eyes to something that I had been unaware of. He informed me that all of the other actors thought that I was the worst actor they’d ever seen. He was telling me they kept looking at me and talking about me, saying, ‘Why did Mary fight for this guy? He’s terrible.’ And it wasn’t until he saw the film that he changed his mind. And I was in the dark completely about that critique”

That’s why they say, ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’.

What are your thoughts on Christian Bale’s acting in American Psycho, did you think it was bad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

