Chris Pratt is clearly hinting at quitting Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Recently, it was Chris Hemsworth who spoke about being clueless about his future with Marvel and now another Chris has joined the bandwagon. Scroll below to know more details about it.

Advertisement

Chris is known for his Star-Lord and he’ll be seen reprising his character in Thor: Love And Thunder, which is scheduled to release this Thursday in India. After that, he’ll be seen in the same character in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, and it could be his last stint with MCU. Post its release in 2023, the future of Chris is uncertain with the studio.

Advertisement

In a talk with Men’s Health, Chris Pratt opened up about his future with MCU. He said, “Don’t actually know what’s gonna come next. You asked whether or not I’m cognizantly, intentionally turning a page. The page is turning. Whether I want to or not. Because the franchises are over.”

Chris Pratt further shared that he wants to be in the present and the moments of something coming to an end are hitting him. He explained it by giving the example of American Football player Russell, who left Chris’s favourite team. “You want to be conscious and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. Like, this is going away. I want to take it in. You can’t take it in any harder than just being present to it. So I’m being present,” the Jurassic World Dominion actor shared.

He added, “The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, he got traded to Denver. He’s been with Seattle for about ten years. Which has been about the duration of this (his Guardians stint). I was like, ‘Wait, hold on, what happened?’ The emotion around the last ten years sort of coming to an end. I was in the most embarrassing way, like, ‘My quarterback leaves, so I’m gonna cry.’ It’s hitting me in moments like that.”

Chris Pratt was last seen in Jurassic World Dominion, which has turned out to be a good success at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Off-Screen Relation With Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan: “I Know It’s Weird, But He’s Like A Brother To Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram