It is common for the left and right to indulge in heated debates over a variety of topics and the agree to disagree option is barely the solution according to most people. With social media being an open forum, celebrity cancellations and call-outs have also been on the rise and netizens got to see a glimpse of this when psychologist Jordan Peterson decided to pass a comment on Elliot Page that the majority feels, was distasteful.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Page announced back in 2020 December that he was a trans man and also announced that he would go by the pronouns he and they, henceforth. The popular actor received immense support from his fans but there was a section of the internet that did not approve of his move and Peterson was clearly one of them.

Advertisement

After putting up a comment on Elliott Page’s transitioning, which even called his physicist a ‘criminal’, Jordan Peterson’s Twitter account was suspended and it will allegedly only be brought back if he gets rid of the tweet in question.

In the most recent conversation with National Post, Jordan Peterson stated that he would rather die than delete the tweet made on the Umbrella Academy actor Elliott Page. “I penned an irritated tweet in response to one of the latest happenings on the increasingly heated culture war front…There are no rules on Twitter except don’t do what we don’t like today. They are always applied post hoc by algorithms and idiots bent on maintaining their woke superiority.”

Further elaborating on the ban, Jordan Peterson said, “I have essentially been banned from Twitter as a consequence. I say banned, although technically I have been suspended. But the suspension will not be lifted unless I delete the ‘hateful’ tweet in question, and I would rather die than do that…And hopefully, it will not come to that, although who the hell knows in these increasingly strange days?” Have a look.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: When Madonna Was “Threatened To Arrest” For Simulating M*sturbation By Humping A Bed During Her ‘Like A Virgin’ Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram