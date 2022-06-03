Actor Elliot Page has opened up about how being “closeted” in Hollywood almost killed him and how he was forced to wear a dress at the premiere of Juno.

Page told Esquire: “I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look. I wasn’t okay, and I didn’t know how to talk about that with anyone. When ‘Juno’ was blowing up, this sounds strange to people, and I get that people don’t understand. Oh, f*** you, you’re famous, and you have money, and you had to wear a dress, boo-hoo. I don’t not understand that reaction.

“But that’s mixed with: I wish people would understand that that s*** literally did almost kill me,” Elliot Page added.

Next year, Elliot Page is set to release the memoir, ‘Pageboy’, which will “delve into” his feelings about “body, experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world,” along with other themes, such as mental health, dating and the toxic culture of the film industry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Publisher Flatiron said: “The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

The news was also shared on both the publisher’s and Elliot’s Instagram Stories.

