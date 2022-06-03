It was a largely ordinary Week One for Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick as only 20 crores* came in. This is in fact line with other Bollywood biggies that have been released this year which were expected to score at least 50 crores in their first week but ended up having less than half of that. Furthermore, those films couldn’t follow through in the second week and with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as a continued competitor along with Samrat Prithviraj, Major and Vikram coming in this Friday, one wonders where would the aviation action head for eventually.

One also needs to look at the fact that the film actually had an early release with preview shows on Wednesday and arrival in select theatres on Thursday. That further brought in some moolah and without that, the first week will look even lesser. Now for a film of this scale, size and credibility, the results are underwhelming as one would have expected it to have at least 50 crores lifetime.

Somehow, the film wasn’t promoted and marketed well in India as one can see that in overseas it is doing quite well. Moreover in India too whoever has watched it has liked it. However, the trouble is that there wasn’t much awareness either on the release or on the legendary first part, due to which an entire couple of generations wasn’t even having a know-how of what Top Gun as a film stands for. Sad, but true.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

