What an amazing run Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is having now. In its second week, the film has collected a staggering 49.80 crores, which places it amongst the best of the best since pandemic. It was a consistent day by day run during the weekdays as well and with Thursday too staying over the 4 crores mark with 4.21 crores, there is a clear indication that the film will have a longer run.

What’s further special is that second Friday was 6.52 crores while till Thursday too the score read 4.21 crores, which is hardly a fall. Typically films start taking a 40%-50% drops on Monday and here it hasn’t happened till Thursday either, and that too in the second week, which is a sign of a huge success.

That’s actually happening now for the Kartik Aaryan starrer and puts him solidly in the big league. The kind of score that he will get with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is something commendable in terms of a commercial affair.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee too is scoring records as a veteran director in the business. It has been rare for filmmakers from his generation to even have touched 150 crores and here he could well be scoring 175 crores by the time Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is through with its final run. The horror-comedy is already at 141.75 crores and is slated for so much more to come despite competition.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

