Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is continuing its magic even on weekdays of its second week’s theatrical run. The film starring Kartik Aaryan has already gone well beyond the 100 crore mark and has now emerged as a box office Hit. Below is all you need to know.

BB 2 has brought back the good old days for Bollywood by ending a dry spell at the box office since The Kashmir Files’ mega success. In between, biggies of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff came but none of them worked well. Kartik’s horror comedy clicked a big-time with the audience and now, the repeat value is backing it in a solid way.

Coming to the latest official update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned 4.45 crores on day 13, reaching a big total of 137.54 crores at the box office. With this number, the film has become a clean Hit as per our verdict. Reportedly, BB 2 has been made at a cost of 65 crores and if we subtract the cost from 137.54 crores, returns stand at 72.54 crores. In per cent, it’s 111.6%. For more, visit Koimoi box office verdict.

From hereon, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will easily surpass the 150 crore mark at the box office, but it will be interesting to see if it reaches to 175 mark considering Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj is releasing tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is promoting the film in different cities and recently in Kolkata, he decided to have rice and papad at a roadside stall. While he was enjoying his food, the actor was captured in a video that was later shared by a paparazzo account showing the actor eating from a plate while standing next to a car. The person who recorded the video noted that it was 2 a.m.

