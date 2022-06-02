This Friday is all set to witness the return of ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan with his epic action thriller Vikram. The film also stars powerhouses – Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The excitement is at its peak to watch these three big shots on the big screen. Let’s see how’s the response at the box office through advance booking.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, the advance booking for the film opened 6 days ago. The strategy worked well as the response was good from the very first day. As we are very close to the release date, numbers have increased manifold. Going by the report of yesterday evening, the action thriller is on its way to entering a double-digit figure and might have even crossed by the time you read this.

Advertisement

As per trade reports, Vikram has enjoyed the advance booking of 9 crores approx (till yesterday evening). As there’s just a day left for the release, the response is expected to see a big jump today. Almost all collections are coming from the original Tamil version and the Telugu version’s ticket sale is in lakhs. Other versions are yet to report. It will be interesting to see how this Kamal Haasan led film will go from here.

Meanwhile, director Lokesh Kanagaraj yesterday teased Suriya Sivakumar’s first look poster from Vikram. Lokesh, who took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the first look of Suriya, added to the excitement surrounding the film’s release. Lokesh thanked the actor for his acceptance to appear in a short, but important cameo.

Vikram releases on June 3 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Mahesh Babu Is Charging A Bomb Salary For His Next With Trivikram Budgeted At 200 Crores? Here’s The Reported Figure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram