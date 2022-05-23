The news that director Lokesh Kanagaraj met Mahesh Babu recently during his visit to Hyderabad for the promotions of ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan, is causing quite a stir in Tollywood circles.

The two had an hour-long conversation, according to industry insiders.

According to reports, Mahesh may be interested in working on this project with Lokesh Kanagaraj if everything falls into place.

Mahesh Babu has unquestionably established himself as one of the most bankable actors in recent years. His appeal to both young people and families is unparalleled.

On the other hand, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is on a roll, with back-to-back superhits to match Mahesh‘s incredible run.

As a result, the pairing appears to be advantageous to both.

For now, Mahesh Babu will soon join Trivikram Srinivas for ‘SSMB28’, which will have actress Pooja Hegde as the heroine. Later, the ‘Nani’ actor will act under SS Rajamouli’s direction, which marks their first-time collaboration.

Lokesh Kanagaraj currently awaits the release of ‘Vikram’.

Kamal Haasan’s latest multilingual action thriller film ‘Vikram’ trailer, which was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, has received thunderous response at the prestigeous event.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’ fame, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Chemban Vinod, and Narain. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

‘Vikram’ makers have even locked the run time for this movie, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The film will be released on June 3, while ‘Vikram’ will also have special premiere shows in the US on June 2.

‘Jai Bheem’ actor Suriya Sivakumar has been cast in a pivotal role in this film, which has been produced on a grand scale by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for this multilingual film.

