Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are pan-India stars who have a massive following across the nation. The duo are now all set to collaborate for the second time (the first Mahanati) in the upcoming Shiva Nirvana written and directed film Kushi. While the news is in that the film’s first schedule has wrapped up, we now have some bad news too.

As per reports coming in, the duo – who are currently shooting the project in Kashmir, have suffered and sustained injuries while working on an action-packed scene there. Read on to know more about the accident and how the stars are doing now.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda suffered injuries while performing a stunt scene for Kushi in Kashmir. A member of Deverakonda’s team informed the portal saying, “Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries.”

Continuing talking about the Kushi scene that led to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s injuries, the source said, “The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs.” The Kushi crew member added, “They were given first aid on that day itself.”

The source continued that on Sunday, Sam and Vijay continued filming – this time in the interior of Srinagar’s Dal Lake, “but, they complained of backaches during the shoot.” Deverakonda’s team member added, “Both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on.”

This member – who is onset with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, signed off by saying, “Both the actors are shooting under tight security and nobody is allowed to come close to them.” As per the report, the crew of Kushi departed from Kashmir on Monday afternoon after the completion of the shoot.

The film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 23 this year. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

