South Indian films like RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and K.G.F: Chapter 2, has become one of the highest grosser at the domestic box office. It’s only become more evident that the big-screen cinema magic adds immensely to an actor’s net worth. But do you know, that megastar Rajinikanth’s remuneration is much higher than Bollywood superstars? Scroll down to know more.

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but also overseas. His last film Annaatthe became a blockbuster at the Tamil Nadu box office and was paid Rs 100 crores as remuneration for the project. Now the superstar has hiked his fee.

As per the latest report from Telugu 360, the megastar is committed to working with Beast fame Nelson Dilipkumar and the pre-production work is going on at a fast pace. The shooting for the film is to commence in August. As Anirudh Ravichandran is on board to compose the music and background score, Sun Pictures will be producing the film.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth will be paid Rs 150 crores for the film which is the highest for any Indian actor. Thalapathy Vijay, who is one of the biggest stars in the south film industry, charged a whopping 100 crores for his recent release Beast. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is now making a comeback on the silver screen with Pathaan reportedly charged Rs 100 crores as his salary.

Mahesh Babu had signed his latest release Sarkaaru Vaari Paata for Rs 70 Crores. Akshay Kumar who is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry is believed to have been paid 135 crores for his upcoming film Ram Setu. Prabhas has cracked a deal of Rs 150 crores for Spirit, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, charges a whopping fee of Rs 125 crores for a film. He will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

