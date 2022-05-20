A few hours prior to Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie unveiled an interesting poster, as they tease his fans with a major update on the Koratala Siva’s next directorial, ‘NTR 30’ (working title).

Advertisement

“The Lightning is all set to strike most awaited #NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned”, the makers tweeted, as they shared the poster, hinting at an interesting update.

Advertisement

The film’s makers have released an intense poster featuring the hero wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. Jr NTR‘s fans are very excited about the poster, even though the full poster is being kept for the upcoming big surprise.

After a massive hit with the pan-India film ‘RRR‘, Jr NTR’s next film has a lot riding on it. ‘NTR 30’, which is billed to be a commercial mass movie, is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, and features an interesting cast and crew.

Stick to Koimoi for more updates on Jr NTR’S NTR 30!

Must Read: Mahesh Babu, Once A Chain-Smoker Couldn’t Resist The Urge To Steal A Smoke But Here’s How He Went To Never Touch It Again

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram