A few hours prior to Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie unveiled an interesting poster, as they tease his fans with a major update on the Koratala Siva’s next directorial, ‘NTR 30’ (working title).
“The Lightning is all set to strike most awaited #NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned”, the makers tweeted, as they shared the poster, hinting at an interesting update.
The film’s makers have released an intense poster featuring the hero wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. Jr NTR‘s fans are very excited about the poster, even though the full poster is being kept for the upcoming big surprise.
After a massive hit with the pan-India film ‘RRR‘, Jr NTR’s next film has a lot riding on it. ‘NTR 30’, which is billed to be a commercial mass movie, is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, and features an interesting cast and crew.
