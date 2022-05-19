Yash has created a fan base for himself by playing Raja Krishnappa Bhairya aka Rocky Bhai in the Kannada-language period action film KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. The film not only made him a name known all across India and the globe but also set many box office records.

Advertisement

But what you may not know is that the actor had a humble beginning and was a bus driver’s son. In a recent chat, the Kannada superstar opened up about his journey to becoming one of the top actors today and it is one filled with pure dedication and hard-working. Read on to know what he had to say.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with The Week, KGF star Yash opened up about how he rid of his inferiority complex. Talking about evolving as a person from being a son of a bus driver to a confident actor, the actor said, “That is my biggest achievement. It is not about my box-office numbers or the benefits I get being a star. I think every star is made in his head. The battle you have to fight is within you. People might term you as a small-town boy and say that your English is not good or the way you dress is below par. But I feel all of this can be learnt.”

Continuing further, Yash added, “If you are confident, then everything will fall into place and by confidence, I don’t just mean confidence. They say knowledge eradicates fear. Explore and learn the craft. If someone is talking about cinema, then learn about cinema. Then you understand cinema in such a way that you need not be scared. You will be scared when you don’t know.”

The KGF star added, “When one prepares for an examination, one is not scared. I think it is all about how much you are willing to put in for what you want. You should not listen to the world, but rather believe in yourself. If someone tells you something cannot be done, you can still do it. And if you have that uniqueness, there is no need to be scared of anyone.”

Isn’t Yash’s journey a purely inspiring one!

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KGF’s “Rocky Bhai” Yash’s Father Still Continues To Work As A Bus Driver Once Revealed RRR Director SS Rajamouli Making Everyone Emotional!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube