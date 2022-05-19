Prashanth Neel’s film KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead is making big waves at the box office even after a month since its release. Following the massive success, Hombale Films have been flooded with requests for an update on KGF 3.

There were several reports about fan theories indicating a possible crossover between the worlds of two Neel’s directorial – KGF and Salaar. Both the films have been produced by the same production house. Now the producer has opened up about the reports.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films revealed that KGF 3 is in the making. However, they have not decided on the timeline yet. He said, “Yes, we are all working on chapter 3 but I can assure you that it won’t go on floors this year. We will make a big bang announcement once everything is locked. There’s a lot to work on – the script, the schedule of the actor and director – it should all fall in place before we announce KGF 3.”

The producer further said that Prashanth Neel is working on another film, tentatively titled NTR 31, after Prabhas’ Salaar. When asked about whether they’re planning to make a gangsterverse with the two superstars?, the producer said, “We are planning to make a KGF-verse in the NFT market. We have got great plans to take things to the next level in the NFT world, where we would create games with characters from different films. But if something works out in the future, we may end up doing the same on the film front too. The thought is in the back of our mind but as of now, there is nothing concrete about us doing a film with characters from KGF and Salaar.”

Hombale Films partners, Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluwe Gowda are planning to release at least 1 pan-India film every year.

