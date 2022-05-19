The team of ‘777 Charlie’ is celebrating as the trailer which has been launched in five languages has been loved by the audience and crossed 1.30 crore views in 24 hours.

The total views crossed 1.82 crores by Wednesday evening.

The emotional scenes of the dog and protagonist Rakshit Shetty have made an impact on the cine lovers and raised curiosity about the film.

The Kannada trailer of 777 Charlie has got 5.8 million views, the Hindi version garnered the most 6.8 million views, 3.4 million views in Telugu, 1.6 million views in Tamil and 1.2 million views in Malayalam. The film trailer has succeeded to generate a craze for the movie all over the country.

Rakshit Shetty has all praise for director Kiran Raj, who made his debut as a director with this movie. With his first experiment being pegged as one of the awaited movies at the pan-India level, Kiran Raj is on cloud nine.

Kannada cine-goers are appreciating the film team as it is all set to make a mark at the national level after ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘.

Rakshit Shetty had announced that he would hold premier shows in 21 cities across the country two days before the release of the movie.

