It’s been a rise and shine scenario for Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 ever since its theatrical release. The pan-Indian release received love from all across the globe. All in all, the pre-release buzz was pretty high and so have been the profits! Scroll below for more details.

Advertisement

There was probably nothing that could go wrong with this film. Prashanth Neel was coming back with a stronger than ever magnum opus after the huge success of the first instalment. The casting was perfect and actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon even further pulled audiences into the mainstream belt. Word of mouth had been excellent too along with the critic reviews post-release.

Advertisement

Reportedly, KGF Chapter 2 is made on a century budget, i.e, 100 crores. It isn’t hidden that the movie is enjoying a glorious run with a stronghold even after big releases like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Jersey, Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 that failed to connect with the audiences.

After the 31-day run, KGF Chapter 2 has earned a total collection of 836 crores* in all languages. If we subtract the cost from the total, that comes across around 736 crores. When converted into percentages, the numbers turn out to be 736%. It means it has earned a profit of 736% over its investment.

And with that, the Yash starrer has undoubtedly earned itself the super-duper hit status. With KGF Chapter 3 conversations already on the cards, one can only imagine where the next instalment is going to land.

But before that, it is to be seen where KGF Chapter 2 will conclude its lifetime collection. With no big release to dominate the theatre screens, it seems that the film could enjoy a couple of days more at the ticket windows.

It is Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Top Gun: Maverick along with some others make the next lot of anticipated releases.

Must Read: Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Prediction: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Opening Weekend Of $187 Million In Danger!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube