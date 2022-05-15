Jurassic World Dominion, the third instalment of the super hit franchise, will be coming out this year. Its box office predictions are in, and the Chris Pratt starrer could surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 2022 is filled with several box office hits. The year started with The Batman.

Advertisement

Now, fans are crazily awaiting the release of Jurassic Park’s third instalment. The film is the next big thing after successful films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (which has reportedly recovered its budget and is earning profits). In fact, it is all set to take the biggest start in 2022.

Advertisement

Jurassic World Dominion is on its way to hitting the theatres on 10 June. According to BoxOfficePo, the early trackings predict the film will open between $165 million to $205 million in the US. If the opening lies on the high end, then the Chris Pratt starrer will easily defeat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the biggest opener of 2022.

The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer had a phenomenal opening, garnering $187 million in the US. That is until Avatar 2 comes. The first part still reigns on the top of the highest-grossing movies of all time with a record of $2,847,246,203 in its pocket. No other film has ever beaten that 13 years. Even if Jurassic World Dominion earns in the lower end of that scale, it will be doing much better than its prequel.

But won’t be able to match the first part, released in 2015, which is currently the 7th highest-grossing film of all time. Previously, Chris Pratt compared the future of this franchise with that of Marvel. He said that despite the Avengers saga ending, Marvel keeps rolling out new movies, introducing new characters along with the old ones.

Pratt said that it is similar to what the Jurassic World franchise is doing. Jurassic World Dominion will see actors from Jurassic Park return. This includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office (India): With 109.48% Profits, Surpasses RRR To Become The 3rd Best Hit Of 2022!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube