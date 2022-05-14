There is no stopping KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] even though it’s in the fifth week running and its show count has been drastically reduced, courtesy new release Jayshbhai Jordaar and holdover film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is still keeping its head high over the 1 crore mark as on Friday, the film brought in 1.25 crores* more. These are very good numbers, especially considering that these have come on the 30th day of running at theatres. When most of the films don’t even survive for 20 days, this one is still playing on and will continue so.

In fact on Thursday the film had collected 1.70 crores so compared to that 1.25 crores* is a decent enough hold. However, things will become better now on Saturday and Sunday and it would be quite exciting if at least 5 crores more come in between these two days. By all means, KGF Chapter 2 is the most loved film that’s currently playing in town as none of the other releases in the fray have reports anywhere close to that. Moreover, continued footfalls have also shown that there is still appetite for the film, which means repeat audiences may come calling as well.

Currently, KGF Chapter 2 stands at 421.95 crores and it will go past the 425 crores quite comfortably by the time the fifth weekend is through. Post that it would be all about whether 430 crores milestone is reached by Thursday before twin releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad end up grabbing a large count of screens between them.

KGF Chapter 2 is clearly an all time blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

