Prashanth Neel’s film KGF Chapter 2, which was released last month in theatres, is creating a storm at the Box office. Even after over a month, the film refuses to die down and it has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Even though the film is a blockbuster, the actioner has failed to beat the overseas gross of Shah Rukh Khan’s two films. Scroll down to know more.

Yash starrer has become the second film to breach the Rs 400 Crore mark after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film even beat Bollywood’s highest domestic grosser Dangal. The film continues to create a storm at the box office.

While KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) is roaring at the box office worldwide, it has failed to take down the overseas gross of Shah Rukh Khan’s last two flops, the 2018 film Zero and the 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Even though Aanand L. Rai directorial is considered to be a box office disaster, according to trade reports, the film earned around $10-11 million overseas.

Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy starring SRK and Anushka Sharma in the lead is reported to earn less than Zero but still managed to do business with $9-10. million overseas gross approximately. Even King Khan’s 2016 film Fan, which was also termed to be a flop, did a better overseas gross of $10-11 million approximately.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) managed to earn around $6-7 million overseas. This goes on to show that Shah Rukh Khan’s star power remains unphased even after his film was termed to be a flop. However, now his upcoming films like Dhunki, Pathaan and Atlee’s film Lion (tentatively titled) have high hopes and it is expected to make massive moolah at the box office.

