Expect Ranveer Singh to do the unexpected. The actor has been lately making a lot of noise over his fashion avatars during Jayeshbhai Jordaar promotions. Even Anushka Sharma promoted the film ahead of its trailer. But do you remember their awkward conversation on ‘a*s pinching’ on national TV? Scroll below for details!

Most would know that Ranveer not only made his Bollywood debut with Anushka but she was also reportedly his first romance in Bollywood. The duo dated for a brief period of time but it remains unknown to what exactly went downhill. While some say jealousy factor came between them due to the actress’ flourishing career while Singh struggled, other suggest it was Sharma’s possessive nature that made them hit the rock-bottom.

Neither of the actors ever confirmed their romance. But it was a dirty joke on Koffee With Karan that grabbed a lot of eyeballs. He passed the remark, “Hey, you want your a** pinched? I’m right here!” and left Anushka Sharma speechless. The actress was furious but took a while to process his statement as they were on National Television.

Anushka Sharma then hit Ranveer Singh and said, “Don’t talk to me like that.” Karan Johar looked quite surprised but laughed at the banter.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is now in a happy married life with actress Deepika Padukone. The couple met on the sets of Ram Leela and struck chords in no time.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is married to cricketer Virat Kohli. They are also blessed with a daughter, who they named Vamika.

Karan Johar is also soon returning with Koffee With Karan Season 7.

