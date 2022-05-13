It seemed to be a phase when South and Bollywood were blending together with films such as Kabir Singh, Jersey, RRR amongst others. But there also have been debates regarding the language between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep. Apart from that, Mahesh Babu has been making a lot of noise over his statement that B’Town cannot afford him. Here’s what Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut has to say about it all.

Mahesh has recently clarified his statement and said it was blown out of proportion. He also shared that he respects all industries and languages but is grateful to South for all the name and fame he’s earned in his life. Many including Mukesh Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma, Suniel Shetty shared their stances on the comment.

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut was at the second trailer launch of the upcoming film, Dhaakad in the city. The actress reacted to the statement made by Mahesh Babu and said, “He’s right, Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu because I know for a fact that many filmmakers offer him many movies and he and his generation singlehandedly have made the Telugu film industry the number 1 film industry in India. So now, Bollywood can definitely not afford them.”

While that was unexpected for many, Kangana Ranaut continued, “Aur isme mujhe nahi lagta choti choti baaton pe kyun controversy honi chahiye(why kick up controversy on small things?) Agar unhone kisi bhi lehze mein ye kaha hai toh I think it only makes sense. Hum bhi keh dete hai ke Hollywood can’t afford us ya jo bhi jis bhi tarah se bol sakte hai (We can also say Hollywood cannot afford us or say whatever way we want to convey our point). But here’s one thing, I think he has shown respect for his work and industry which is why he has reached the level he is at today and we cannot deny that. The Telugu film industry did not get anything on a platter. They’ve left behind everyone in recent years. We only have things to learn from them.”

Well, let’s see if Bollywood members agree or disagree with Kangana Ranaut.

